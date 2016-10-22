Crime

October 22, 2016 5:46 PM

Police identify suspect killed by son who protected mother

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Fresno police on Saturday identified the suspect who was fatally stabbed by a 16-year-old boy after the man attacked his mother in a central Fresno mobile home park.

The suspect, Douglas Brouhard, 46, was on probation when he attacked the woman Friday morning. He had been convicted in 2014 for assaulting her. Police said he was released from prison this past summer, and had been trying to reunite with the woman.

Brouhard died at Community Regional Medical Center shortly after being stabbed multiple at the Three Palms park, between Golden State Boulevard, Highway 99, Clinton Avenue and McKinley Avenue., around 9 a.m., police said.

The unidentified woman was eating breakfast and her son was washing dishes when Brouhard opened the trailer-home door and jumped on her. The boy thought Brouhard was armed, and to protect his mother, the teen used a kitchen knife to stab the man, said police Lt. Joe Gomez.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

