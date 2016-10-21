Boy stabs man attacking his mom

An 89-year-old and her daughters, ages 66 and 60, were briefly taken hostage in a home invasion robbery Thursday afternoon in east-central Fresno. The daughters had pillow cases placed over their heads. Police are hunting two or three men in their 20s.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer vowed that police will "send a message" to the people who vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in southwest Fresno. Dyer said officers are working to identify the vandals and will make arrests, issue citations and "tow as many vehicles as we can." He said the department has a plan in place to make sure similar challenges to law enforcement in the future are handled differently.
Juanita Davila, a correctional officer at Fresno County Jail, leaves Community Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 16, 2016. Davila was shot in the face by a gun in the jail lobby Sept. 3. Another officer, Toamalama Scanlan, who was shot in the head, remained in the hospital.
Fresno police Friday renewed a warning to citizens to be wary of phone scams, including those from criminals pretending be Internal Revenue Service agents who tell recipients that they owe money to the government, as well as scammers trying to break into victims’ computers. Sgt. Brian Rogers said residents report about 400 such cases every month.
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp makes a statement after the first courtroom appearance of suspect Thong Vang. An arraignment for the Vang was delayed until Sept. 15. Vang's attorney, Roberto Dulce, also spoke outside the courtroom.
Among the people shocked by the shooting of two officers in the Fresno County Jail lobby on Sept. 3, 2016, were the inmates themselves. Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Her talks about get-well cards and messages they sent to officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan. One inmate even donated money.