Fresno police seek help finding Hobby Lobby shoplifter

Fresno police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who assaulted a loss-prevention officer as she left Hobby Lobby following an alleged shoplifting.
Police say the crime happened Sept. 27. About 6:30 p.m., the woman entered the store on North Blackstone Avenue and soon loss-prevention officers say her placing several items in a large, teal-colored handbag. The officers confronted her at the front of the store; she denied taking anything, assaulted one of the officers and ran out the store.
The woman is described as mid 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 2 inches to 5-4 and 115 to 120 pounds. She has a light complexion and brownish blonde hair worn in two braids. She has an unknown type tattoo on her right back below the shoulder.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call detective Pat Mares at 559-621-2427 or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 (STOP) and refer to case No. 16-62832.
