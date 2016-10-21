Woman feigns sleep as burglars ransack master bedroom

Fresno police shared details about a frightening burglary and issued a warning about leaving doors and windows open at night.
Detective Haywood Irving said the burglary happened around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night near Grantland and Barstow avenues in northwest Fresno. Two males wearing hoodies jumped the rear block fence of the home and entered through an unlocked sliding door.
They went straight to the master bedroom where a woman was in bed. She heard their footsteps and pretended to be asleep; at one point, she opened an eye and saw the burglars standing near her bed, and believed one of them was pointing a gun at her. She continued to feign sleep while the burglars ransacked a closet. They took cash, a briefcase and other personal belongings before leaving the same way they came in. The victim didn’t see them well enough to provide detailed descriptions.
Anyone with information about the burglary, including neighbors who have home surveillance systems, is asked to call Irving at 559-621-6545 or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 (STOP) and reference case number 16-68054.
