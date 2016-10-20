Body found near canal in Tulare identified

A body found near a canal in Tulare was identified Thursday as that of Lila Gayle Gentile, 59, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies found Gentile, of Visalia, when they answered a call of an unresponsive female found near Road 100 and Avenue 264 on Oct. 18.
Authorities plan to perform an autopsy soon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective H. Rodriguez or Sgt. J. Torres at 559-733-6218. To contact the department anonymously, call 1-800-TIPNOW or TCSO@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments