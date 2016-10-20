2nd boy arrested in social media threats against Hanford schools

Another teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly making social media threats against Hanford schools, Hanford police said.
Police said they arrested a 15-year-old associated with the account Hanford_clowns on Wednesday after he allegedly posted a clown photo with the words, “Ready for the shoot out Thursday.”
The arrest came a day after Hanford police arrested a 14-year-old, also known on Instagram as josheytheclown, for allegedly threatening three schools, John F. Kennedy Junior High, Hanford High East and Hanford High West.
The incidents are not linked, but caused panic that resulted in absences at the schools, said police. The Hanford East and West were put on lockdown and extra officers were assigned to the schools.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
