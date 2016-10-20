Man sought in beating after Madera crash is identified

Madera police are looking for the alleged assailant who beat a motorist after a traffic collision and stole his phone on Sept. 14.
Anthony Montez, 34, hit the victim on the head then kicked him in the face and stole his phone after the victim tried to call police, police said.
The suspect, along with a passenger, fled in a silver colored Honda Civic while the victim remained in a daze on the ground.
Investigators discovered Montez is actively involved in mixed martial arts and believe he is on the run.
Anyone with information on the suspect or passenger is asked to call Detective Sheklanian through the department’s Facebook page or at 559-675-4248.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
