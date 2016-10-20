Alleged gang member was target, but 2-year-old was shot

A 2-year-old boy was shot Wednesday in an apparent botched gang attack in Reedley, police said.
Reedley police Chief Jose L. Garza said the boy was shot in the foot and suffered a head injury that may have been caused by a bullet or broken glass. He is expected to survive.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Duff Avenue, Garza said. The boy and his mother were sitting in a car when two individuals walked up and fired several shots. The shooters then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Police believe the target of the shooting was the mother’s boyfriend, who is not related to the child. He is a known Norteño gang member, Garza said.
The boyfriend had exited the car that was carrying the woman and her son just moments before the shooting, Garza said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments