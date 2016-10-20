Motorcyclist crashes in Tower after being chased by car

Fresno police are searching for two men in a silver Honda Civic or Accord involved in an assault on a motorcyclist early Thursday in Fresno’s Tower District.
The incident took place shortly after 8 a.m. Police found the victim lying in the front yard of a home at North Yosemite and East Dennett avenues. The sportbike he was riding had crashed into the front of a home nearby. The rider was conscious and talking to officers and emergency workers. He reportedly told police that the driver of the Honda chased him through the Tower District. A witness told officers that when the rider reached a stop sign on southbound Dennett, the Honda hit the back of the motorcycle, causing the bike to pop a wheelie and crash into the house. The Honda driver sped away from the scene. There was no immediate information about why the driver chased the motorcyclist, who was taken away by ambulance. The extent of his injuries was not known.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments