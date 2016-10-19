23 arrested in Tulare County domestic violence sweep

Twenty-three people were arrested this week during a law enforcement operation targeting people wanted for domestic violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
The operation culminated on Wednesday with Operation Purple Shield, the 14th annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.
“We’re speaking out for the victims who are too afraid to ask for help,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. Operation Purple Shield is about supporting the victims. At dawn, deputies and officers began knocking on doors throughout Tulare County to bring domestic violence offenders to justice.
More than 60 deputies and officers attempted to serve 190 arrest warrants on 163 suspects.
In the two days prior to the operation, deputies had already served 12 arrest warrants. All 12 were men.
On Wednesday, with 11 suspects in custody, 14 more arrest warrants were served. Of the 23 who were arrested, 22 were men and one was a woman.
The remaining domestic violence arrest warrants will be served by local law enforcement agencies as part of their ongoing efforts to locate the suspects.
Ten agencies participated, including:
• Tulare County Sheriff’s Office
• Visalia Police Department
• Tulare Police Department
• Farmersville Police Department
• Exeter Police Department
• Lindsay Police Department
• Porterville Police Department
• Woodlake Police Department
• Dinuba Police Department
• Tulare County Probation
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
