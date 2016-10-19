Fresno woman arrested in armed robberies

A Fresno woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to two armed robberies of Fresno businesses, the Fresno Police Department said.
On Sept. 18, Disco Tech De Villa was robbed by a man and woman, and on Sept. 25, a Metro PCS was also robbed by a man and woman.
Detective Pat Mares linked the two cases. Mares was able to identify the woman as Coral Barrales, 36.
On Tuesday, police conducted surveillance near the 800 block of Ninth Street. Barrales was located and arrested in the area just after noon.
Barrales was interviewed and booked on two charges of robbery.
The male suspect is still being sought.
