Fresno man arrested in kidnapping

A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a Fresno kidnapping, the Fresno Police Department said.
Officers responded to the victim’s call at 8:22 a.m. and took a statement.
The victim, whose gender was not released, told police they had been forced into a vehicle in northwest Fresno by the suspect, who was identified as Julio Padilla, 46. Police said Padilla drove the victim to a house in the 4900 block of E. Iowa Ave. where he held the victim captive.
Padilla refused to let the victim to eat or sleep for two days, police said. The victim’s cell phone and money were taken, and the victim was assaulted.
The victim was eventually able to escape when Padilla fell asleep.
The victim directed officers to the residence and described the vehicle that was used. Officers located both.
Padilla was found hiding in the back yard of a neighboring residence, but refused to surrender, police said. He was taken into custody with the help of a police K9.
Padilla was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and later booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments