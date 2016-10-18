Man shot in legs in central Fresno drive-by shooting

A man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night, following a drive-by shooting in Central Fresno, said Lt. Steve Card of the Fresno Police Department.
An 18-year-old man was hit in the legs while on the front porch of a home around 9 p.m. on U Street near Illinois Avenue. The suspect was described as an African American man driving a black Acura Sedan.
He drove south on North U Street when he opened fire, then continued on and turned on Divisadero Street, Card said.
The victim is listed in serious but stable condition.
Other adults were in the home at the time, but were not hurt. The victim did not live at the home, but had been working on a vehicle with a family member, Card said.
It is not known if the incident is gang related. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments