Clovis police arrest man who fled after girlfriend’s shooting

A man who fled to Mexico after his girlfriend was found lying in a Clovis street with gunshot wounds has been arrested, Clovis police said Tuesday.
Bernardo Madueno, 34, was found living in Mexico and was returned to the U.S. with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Madueno was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after police said he fled the country after shooting his girlfriend of 16 years. Police said the woman was shot multiple times and was found lying in the street near Villa and Sierra avenues in Clovis in May 2015.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
