Hanford police arrest boy for making alleged online threats to schools

A boy is under arrest in Hanford for making threats online against two high schools and a junior high, police said Tuesday.
The incident started about 8 p.m. Monday when police received numerous calls about a threatening message on Instagram.
The message, under the profile name josheytheclown, showed an all-black screen with the words “We are going to go to 3 schools this Thursday, JFK, west, then east. We WILL be armed, so don’t attempt nothing. We are anonymous, you don’t know us.”
“We received hundreds of calls from parents,” police Capt. Karl Anderson said. Some of the calls were from law enforcement officers whose high-school-age children told them about the threat, he said.
“JFK” apparently refers to John F. Kennedy Junior High, while “west, then east” apparently refers to Hanford High East and Hanford High West.
As a result of the posting, extra officers were assigned to the schools, including patrols outside the campuses and around the city, and the two high schools were put on lockdown.
Tuesday afternoon, police arrested the boy, whose name and age were not released.
He confessed to creating the Instagram account and was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center for making terrorist threats, police said.
Hanford police contacted Instagram and the account was disabled.
