October 18, 2016 2:20 PM

Police release name of Visalia murder victim

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

The man shot to death early Monday in Visalia has been identified as Paul Daniel Ramirez, 28, of Visalia, police said Tuesday.

Just after midnight Monday, police got a call about gunfire at Ben Maddox Way and Mineral King Boulevard.

Officers found two men in a vehicle at the Flyers gas station. One was dead, the other was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Andrew Swarthout at 559-713-4156 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

