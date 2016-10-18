Police release name of Visalia murder victim

The man shot to death early Monday in Visalia has been identified as Paul Daniel Ramirez, 28, of Visalia, police said Tuesday.
Just after midnight Monday, police got a call about gunfire at Ben Maddox Way and Mineral King Boulevard.
Officers found two men in a vehicle at the Flyers gas station. One was dead, the other was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Andrew Swarthout at 559-713-4156 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
