That call from the Sheriff’s Office seeking money? It’s a scam

A phone scam involving callers who say they are part of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is being reported locally.
The Sheriff’s Office says the caller gives a false name and badge number, and claims to have an arrest warrant for the person being called for failing to appear in court or for jury duty. The caller then tells the unsuspecting person that they need to pay a certain amount to avoid being arrested and taken to jail.
“The suspect may leave a phone number to call, which leads to a recording claiming to be the Sheriff's Office. This is a fake number,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “You should only trust numbers you find listed on the Fresno County Sheriff's Office website.” That address is www.fresnosheriff.org.
Sheriff Margaret Mims and her staff do not solicit money or ask for payment of fines over the phone.
What should you do if you receive such a call? “If you receive a similar call, do not give in to the caller’s demands,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “Please document any information, such as the caller’s name or phone number and report it online by visiting the FSO website.”
