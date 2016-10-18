Two hospitalized in early morning shooting

Two women in their 20s were shot early Tuesday morning in Merced, police reported.
Police are currently investigating the shooting and have one suspect in custody, Lt. Jacob Struble reported in a news release.
Police responded to the 1100 block of O Street after hearing gun shots about 1:40 a.m. When an officer arrived on scene, he saw a suspect running with a gun. The 27-year-old Merced man was captured with the gun and taken into custody near 11th and N streets. The suspect has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
Another officer found the two women, ages 22 and 26, both from Merced, in the 1100 block of O Street. They were transported to hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions currently are unknown.
Police remained at the scene of the shooting for many hours and are still working on the investigation.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Merced Police Department Investigations Sgt. Curt Gorman at 209-385-4706, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
Stay with the Sun-Star for more details on this story.
Comments