Man in serious condition after stabbing in central Fresno

Fresno police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in the back Monday afternoon in central Fresno.
Officers in a police helicopter responding to the stabbing spotted Mark Florez, 39, who had a warrant for parole violation, in a field near Ashlan and Blythe avenues. Florez had a knife, said Lt. Joe Gomez, and what appeared to be blood stains on his clothing.
The victim, who was not identified, is in his 40s and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in serious condition, Gomez said.
Around noon, police responded to a stabbing near a homeless encampment in the area of Marty and Ashlan. A Fresno city worker witnessed the suspect struggling to stay on top of the victim, Gomez said.
It is unknown why the stabbing happened, but both Florez and the victim are believed to be homeless.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
