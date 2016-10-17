Farmersville kidnapping suspect arrested; 2 more still wanted

One of three suspects in an alleged September kidnapping for ransom in the Farmersville area has been arrested, police said.
Gerardo Antonio Reyes, 44, was arrested in Glendale, Arizona, with the help of local police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department announced.
The sheriff’s department said two other suspects are wanted, and released photos of those men. They are considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s department said.
The sheriff’s department said it started investigating the case Oct. 5 after the victim contacted authorities a week after the incident. After the kidnapping, the suspects threaten to kill the victim if a Lindsay resident did not give them a large amount of money. The resident complied, fearing for the victim’s life, and paid an undisclosed amount in exchange for the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 559-733-6218 or anonymously by telephone at 559-725-4194 or email to TCSO@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
