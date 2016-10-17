Infant dies of wounds suffered in Tulare domestic violence

The 14-month-old girl shot by her father last week in Tulare has died, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Eva Zamora died Sunday afternoon at Valley Children’s Hospital, the department said. Her 39-year-old mother, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition with gunshot wounds suffered Oct. 13 while she was holding her child, the department said.
Larry Zamora, 37, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after the shooting in a home where he barricaded himself from authorities.
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Zamora was a known gang member with a record of violence. Zamora and the woman were not married but acted as a married couple, Boudreax said.
Comments