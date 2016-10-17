Police search for shooter who wounded 9-year-old girl in apartment

A 9-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Monday at a central Fresno apartment complex, police said.
Police said the shooter walked up to Manchester Regency Apartments on Thesta Avenue between Fresno Street and Highway 41, just south of Ashlan Avenue, around 6 a.m. Monday and opened fire. The girl was inside an apartment and was struck in the leg by one bullet. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators believe the girl is an unintended victim.
The girl was in an upstairs bedroom with her mother and younger brother when the shooter fired several shots at the bedroom from outside. The girl was laying in bed and was closest to the front of the apartment where the shots were fired.
She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is in fair condition.
The shooter left the area in a gold Buick LeSabre southbound on Thesta Avenue at a high rate of speed, police said.
Police did not have a description of the shooter, nor is not known why the apartment was targeted. Police said it’s possible the location was an unintended target. Police also said it is not known if the shooting is gang-related.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
