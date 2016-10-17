Crime

October 17, 2016 7:53 AM

Parlier police: Man who attacked estranged wife, children captured

The Fresno Bee

After a day’s search, Parlier police caught a man they say broke into his estranged wife’s home and attacked the woman and the couple’s three children.

Chief Jose Flores said Mario Zamora-Sanchez, 47, was arrested at a home outside Reedley about 3 a.m. Monday. There was a brief standoff before Zamora-Sanchez surrendered without incident. Reedley police and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the capture.

Flores said Zamora-Sanchez went to his estranged wife’s home just after 3 a.m. Sunday armed with a knife and a club. He snuck in through a back window and attacked the woman with the club. The couple’s two sons and a daughter tried to protect their mother, but Zamora-Sanchez attacked them with the knife. The children suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Zamora-Sanchez had been restrained from his home for the last two weeks by a court order.

He was expected to be booked into Fresno County Jail on attempted murder, assault and domestic violence charges.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man surrenders after Fresno standoff

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos