Parlier police: Man who attacked estranged wife, children captured

After a day’s search, Parlier police caught a man they say broke into his estranged wife’s home and attacked the woman and the couple’s three children.
Chief Jose Flores said Mario Zamora-Sanchez, 47, was arrested at a home outside Reedley about 3 a.m. Monday. There was a brief standoff before Zamora-Sanchez surrendered without incident. Reedley police and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the capture.
Flores said Zamora-Sanchez went to his estranged wife’s home just after 3 a.m. Sunday armed with a knife and a club. He snuck in through a back window and attacked the woman with the club. The couple’s two sons and a daughter tried to protect their mother, but Zamora-Sanchez attacked them with the knife. The children suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Zamora-Sanchez had been restrained from his home for the last two weeks by a court order.
He was expected to be booked into Fresno County Jail on attempted murder, assault and domestic violence charges.
