House fire closes parts of Highway 198 in Hanford

Parts of Highway 198 were closed for more than two hours Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled a house fire in Hanford, said Hanford Fire Battalion Chief Erik Brotemarkle.
The fire damaged two homes on Lombard Street, spreading onto the grass near the freeway. Windy conditions caused visibility to dwindle for drivers, causing the closure.
According to California Highway Patrol logs, Highway 198 near 12th, 13th and 14th streets was closed during the incident as the fire spread over the fence near the freeway.
Five acres were burned and four people were displaced due to the damage of their home, said Brotemarkle.
Firefighters will be staying at the location overnight and looking into what caused the fire.
