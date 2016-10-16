Ambulance with patient overturns after collision in Visalia

An ambulance with a patient inside overturned on its way to a hospital Sunday morning when it was hit by a car, the Visalia Police Department said.
The ambulance had its lights and sirens on when it was hit by Robert Zielske, 69, who was driving south on Conyer Street at Main Street just after 10 a.m., police said.
Inside the ambulance was Robert Howard, 84, the driver and two firefighters and a paramedic who were performing CPR on Howard.
The ambulance overturned, causing minor injuries to everyone inside. Howard was taken by another ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
