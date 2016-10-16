Hit-and-run injures 9-year-old near the Big Fresno Fair

A 9-year-old girl was injured after she was was hit by a truck Sunday evening while crossing the street near the Big Fresno Fair, said Lt. Stephen Viveros with the Fresno Police Department.
The girl was walking near Cedar Avenue just north of Ventura Street around 4 p.m. with her 14-year-old brother when they began to cross the street. The two were not using a crosswalk, and the girl was hit by a white Ford F-150 driving south on Cedar Avenue.
Viveros said a white male in his 50s was driving the truck, and although skid marks on the road show he applied his breaks, he was unable to stop from hitting her. Viveros said he got out of the truck, but then got back in and drove away. The passenger was described as a white female in her 50s.
The girl was transported to the hospital and treated for a leg injury that was not life-threatening.
Any injury to the truck would be on the front driver’s side, Viveros said. Police are searching for cameras in the area that can be used for surveillance.
The children were not using the crosswalk and were at fault for the incident but will not be cited, Viveros said. Since the driver did not stop, he is facing felony charges.
Viveros said the girl had been given a sticky badge by a motorcycle officer near the fair before she was hit, and that officer was the first on scene to help the girl, who was still wearing the badge.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
