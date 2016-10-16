Visalia police seeking assailant who stabbed 1 at large party

Visalia police are trying to figure out who stabbed a person in Visalia early Sunday morning during a party where around 300 people were attending.
Visalia police said a 19-year-old man was stabbed once by an unknown person during the party at a home in the 3200 block of East College Avenue. He was found by police shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for nonlethal injuries.
As they were investigating, beer bottles were thrown at officers but none were injured, police said.
The party was dispersed shortly after police arrived. The investigation into the stabbing is continuing, police said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments