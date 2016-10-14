Police catch up to wounded gang member at hospital

Police say a West Fresno gang member in his 20s was shot in a northeast Fresno neighborhood Friday night.
Around 7:40 p.m., Fresno police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of San Madele Avenue, just south of Barstow Avenue and east of First Street. Officers found no evidence of a shooting and residents said they didn’t hear anything, but police learned the victim was already at Saint Agnes Medical Center getting treatment.
The victim was walking when he was shot. He told police he knows who shot him but was uncooperative with detectives.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments