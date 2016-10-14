15-year-old walking on Clinton Avenue shot during altercation

A 15-year-old boy was wounded on a Clinton Avenue sidewalk Friday night in what Fresno police said was a possible gang-related shooting.
Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, the victim was reported in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.
Lt. Stephen Viveros said the shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. on Clinton just north of Fresno City College.
The 15-year-old and an unidentified friend were on the sidewalk on the north side of the street near Del Mar Avenue when a vehicle approached them. One passenger stepped out of the dusty, gray, four-door imported vehicle and got into an altercation with the victim. After the shots were fired, the car sped away north on Del Mar. The victim went to a nearby home to call 911 and his friend ran away.
Viveros said investigators believe the victim is a Bulldog or Crip gang member.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
