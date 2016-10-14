Crime

October 14, 2016 8:52 PM

Marks Avenue to close for Highway 99 realignment project

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Sections of Marks Avenue will be closed for nighttime construction starting next Monday as part of a realignment project.

Construction will be between Clinton and Princeton Avenues, Monday to Wednesday, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to CalTrans. Traffic should use detour streets such as Princeton, Shields, Valentine and Clinton Avenues.

Local businesses in the area will remain open and California Transportation officials will be on site to guide traffic during the closures.

