Man surrenders after Fresno standoff

Police walk a wanted parolee out of a central Fresno home Friday morning, Oct. 14.
Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com

Crime

New details about gunfire outside Selma High football stadium

Greg Garner, Selma police chief, updates what authorities know about the shots fired outside Selma High School's football stadium while a game was being played Friday night, September 16, 2016. The sound of the gunfire led the game being stopped at halftime. No injuries have been reported and no one had been arrested, Garner said.

Crime

Deputies on scene at Fresno County Jail after reports of active shooter

Fresno County sheriff's deputies and Fresno police officers on the scene after reports of an active shooter in the main lobby of the Fresno County Jail in downtown Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Two correctional officers were shot and a suspect was in custody soon after the shooting, which was reported at 8:39 a.m., sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said.

