Man surrenders after Fresno standoff

Greg Garner, Selma police chief, updates what authorities know about the shots fired outside Selma High School's football stadium while a game was being played Friday night, September 16, 2016. The sound of the gunfire led the game being stopped at halftime. No injuries have been reported and no one had been arrested, Garner said.
Juanita Davila, a correctional officer at Fresno County Jail, leaves Community Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 16, 2016. Davila was shot in the face by a gun in the jail lobby Sept. 3. Another officer, Toamalama Scanlan, who was shot in the head, remained in the hospital.
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp makes a statement after the first courtroom appearance of suspect Thong Vang. An arraignment for the Vang was delayed until Sept. 15. Vang's attorney, Roberto Dulce, also spoke outside the courtroom.
Among the people shocked by the shooting of two officers in the Fresno County Jail lobby on Sept. 3, 2016, were the inmates themselves. Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Her talks about get-well cards and messages they sent to officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan. One inmate even donated money.
Surveillance footage shows a robbery committed at the ARCO, AM/PM located at 6020 N. Blackstone Ave. on Sept. 2, 2016. The man is a suspect in at least three armed robberies. If you recognize him, contact Detective Patrick M. Mares at 559-621-2427.
Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea visited Community Regional Medical Center Saturday morning, Sept. 3, where two sheriff's correctional officers were rushed after they were shot inside the jail lobby.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies and Fresno police officers on the scene after reports of an active shooter in the main lobby of the Fresno County Jail in downtown Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Two correctional officers were shot and a suspect was in custody soon after the shooting, which was reported at 8:39 a.m., sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said.