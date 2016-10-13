Fresno police search for Pizza Hut robber wearing wig, fake beard

Fresno police are searching for a man who robbed a Pizza Hut in central Fresno on Thursday night while wearing a wig and a fake beard, said Lt. Stephen Viveros.
The man walked into the Pizza Hut on Dakota Avenue around 8 p.m., brandishing a black handgun and demanding money from the five employees working at the time, Viveros said.
Two adults and two children were in the restaurant and one of those customers followed the man when he exited and left on a bike. When police arrived, the man and other witnesses had lost sight of the suspect, who was last seen entering an apartment complex south of the Pizza Hut. Police later found the wig and fake beard the man had been wearing, but have not been able to locate him.
An estimated $200 to $250 was stolen from the two cash registers, Viveros said. Police are reviewing surveillance from a nearby McDonald’s that the man reportedly entered before robbing the Pizza Hut.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
