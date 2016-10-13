Caller reports suspicious person – turns out he’s an alleged drug dealer

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies checking on a report of a suspicious person before dawn Wednesday in Fresno’s Fig Garden area arrested an alleged drug dealer.
Spokesman Tony Botti said deputies booked Nicholas Suniga, 22, of Fresno into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of narcotics for sale.
Botti said deputies went to the neighborhood near Austin Way and Del Mar Avenue about 3:30 a.m. on a report that a car alarm was going off and a man was peering into parked cars as though he was planning to break into them. Deputies found Suniga next to the car he was driving; inside it was a plastic bag containing approximately 200 Xanax pills, which were sitting in plain view on the center console.
The deputies searched the car and found 3 ounces of marijuana, marijuana wax (honey oil), three bottles of codeine syrup, 2 grams of cocaine, approximately $700 cash and a scale.
Investigators ask that anyone with informationi about Suniga call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
