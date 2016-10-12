Woman throws asphalt chunks at Duncan High students; 1 injured

Fresno police arrested a 25-year-old woman who threw chunks of asphalt at Duncan Polytechnic High School students Wednesday, opening a gash on one girl’s forehead.
Lt. Joe Gomez said Judith Vela, 25, told officers that students often make fun of her when she walks past the school in east-central Fresno. Wednesday, she retaliated.
The ninth-grade girl who had the gash opened on her forehead was treated by emergency medical workers at the school and released to her parents. A physical education teacher who came on scene ducked out of the way of another chunk of asphalt thrown by Vela, Gomez said; that chunk hit a car.
Vela tried to run away from officers but was found in the neighborhood near Ninth Street and Robinson Avenue, west of Cedar Avenue and west of the school. She was booked into Fresno County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
