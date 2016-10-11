Tulare man sentenced for attempted murder of his mother

A Tulare man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday for attempting to murder his mother with a shop broom, glass and a blanket, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
A Tulare County jury found Sanders guilty of attempted murder without premeditation with the special allegation of great bodily injury on Sept. 23.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Sanders entered his mother’s bedroom on December 21, 2015, told her, “You are going to die,” and beat her with the broom, before a family member tried to intervene.
As the family member called 911 with the mother’s cell phone, Sanders began to beat his mother with a glass. When it broke, he tried to slit her throat, causing cuts to her neck, face, cheek, chin and fingers. When Tulare police officers broke down the door, Sanders was strangling his mother with a blanket.
Sanders then fled, but was later found two blocks away from the home.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
