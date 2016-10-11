Sheriff’s SWAT arrests man in Auberry after robbery, carjacking

Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrested a man in Auberry Tuesday afternoon in connection with two gun-related crimes that took place at his mother’s home, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mark Cruz, 26, was arrested in the 35000 block of Auberry Mission Road without incident after deputies surrounded the home and ordered Cruz to come out. He was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, car jacking and he will face a violation charge for his parole.
Cruz allegedly robbed a man of cash at gunpoint at his mother’s home on Sept. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said. He also fired rounds into the floor of his mother’s home and pointed a gun at a visiting woman, demanding her car keys and stealing her car on Oct. 1. The woman’s car was found the next day, damaged and abandoned near Comstock Lane and Auberry Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information about Cruz is asked to call Detective Mike Clark at 559-600-8058 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
