Woman stabbed with knife in Visalia

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in Visalia around noon Sunday, the Visalia Police Department said.
Claudio Barajas, 52, had been arguing with the woman near Dinuba and Prospect avenues before he stabbed her in the left side with a knife, police said. He was detained by a security guard who was working nearby before police arrived. He was then arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
The woman was taken to the hospital with a minor to moderate injury, police said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
