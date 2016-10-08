Visalia men booked on suspicion of attempted murder

Special Enforcement Officers booked two men on suspicion of attempted murder and gang enhancements, into Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on Saturday.
Special Enforcement Officers and Violent Crimes Unit located Kevin Gonzales, 20, and Zacariah Martinez, 23, between Turner and Jacob streets in Visalia. According to Visalia Police Department, officials located Martinez in the 900 block of west Allen on Oct. 5 and Gonzales in the 900 block of west Grove on Oct. 8.
Police said they suspect Gonzales and Martinez to be involved in a stabbing at Marco Polo Motel, between Noble Avenue and Linwood Street, on Aug. 7.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
