Shooting of two men in southeast Fresno sends one to hospital

A shooting outside Redwood Canyon apartments in southeast Fresno sent a young man to Community Regional Medical Center on Saturday night.
Shots were fired while two men, ages 19 and 20, stood near the complex at 5727 E. Beck Ave., said Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson.
Fresno police responded to gunshots around 8:20 p.m. and found the 20-year-old in his apartment. Police later discovered the second victim went to the emergency room with a gun shot wound to his left hip and hand.
Officials released the 20-year-old victim at the scene after he refused medical treatment. Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries, Hudson said.
The cause remains unknown and under investigation.
