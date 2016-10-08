Fresno police: Missing man and baby return home

A missing man and his 8-month-old daughter returned home safely Friday night, after the girl’s mother reported they had both been missing since Thursday.
Keith Nikkel, 33, arrived home with his daughter Irie, who was in good health, police said. Nikkel admitted to being high while caring for his daughter and was arrested on felony child endangerment, police said.
Nikkel said he had been drinking on Thursday, the day his wife last saw him. After he took her to work, he got high on meth. Nikkel said he was afraid to tell his wife and instead spent the night with Irie at a Motel 6.
Police said Child Protective Services was notified of Nikkel’s arrest and removal from the home.
