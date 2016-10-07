Suspect in Visalia vandalism nabbed

A 38-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in several acts of vandalism around Visalia.
Justin Giacomi was booked into the Tulare County Jail on Wednesday on charges of felony vandalism, the Visalia Police Department reported.
Police officials said they identified Giacomi as a possible suspect after conducting a traffic stop Wednesday around 5 p.m.
Police officials said they believe Giacomi is responsible for smashing windows at locations around Visalia over several weeks.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
