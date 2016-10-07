26-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno

A stabbing Friday night at Quigley Playground in central Fresno sent a 26-year-old man to Community Regional Medical Center, police said.
The victim was stabbed on the left side of his abdomen but was in stable condition, Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide said. A Spanish-speaking officer accompanied the victim to translate.
The man said he was waiting for friends when two men approached him, started an altercation and stabbed him.
The victim drove his vehicle to a friend’s nearby home and called 911. Fresno Police Department arrived at the home in the 900 block of West Pontiac Way, west of West avenue, around 7 p.m.
No further information was available and the investigation remains open.
