Man sought in central Fresno armed robbery

The Fresno Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the Harbor Freight Tools store at gunpoint Friday.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said a man entered the store in the early afternoon and bought a few flashlights. He returned just before 3:30 p.m. and told a clerk he wished to return them. When she opened the register, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded everything inside. The clerk complied.
A witness saw the man get into a red compact car and drive south on Blackstone Avenue, Gomez said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210-230 pounds. He was wearing a red baseball cap, gray T-shirt with a white thermal long-sleeved shirt underneath, black jeans, black tennis shoes and sunglasses.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Fresno police at 559-498-STOP.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
