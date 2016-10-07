Suspected Visalia drug dealer arrested

Visalia Police Department booked an alleged drug dealer, Bobby Castaneda, 50, into Tulare County Jail on Wednesday.
Castaneda faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of a destructive device, failure to yield to a police vehicle, resisting arrest, $500,000 worth of warrants out of Northern California, sales of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a residence for the sales of narcotics.
Police were prepared to serve Castaneda with a warrant when they spotted him near the 700 block of North Jacob Street, between Goshen and Grove avenues. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but failed due to traffic conditions.
Minutes later, officials saw Castaneda exit the vehicle near the 300 block of Northwest First Street, between Pearl and Pine streets, and run into an apartment complex carrying a black bag. Police set a perimeter and a police dog found him hiding in an apartment.
Police said the suspect’s black bag contained a half pound of methamphetamine, scales and a replica firearm.
Police used the search warrant in the 700 block of North Jacob Street and found four destructive devices, scales and packaging materials.
Officials transported Castaneda to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for injuries caused by his apprehension.
