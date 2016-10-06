Alleged Fresno auto thief arrested

Fresno Police Department booked Jeffery Burrus, 47, into the Fresno County Jail on charges of auto theft on Thursday.
Burrus, of Fresno, was found to be in violation of post-release community supervision for burglary and is facing charges of felony auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of shaved keys.
Career Criminal Auto Theft Team on Thursday spotted and followed a stolen 1994 Honda Accord driving near Valentine and Ashlan avenues. Burrus drove the vehicle to a mobile park home, 3138 W. Dakota Ave., where he was arrested, police said.
Anyone with information on this case or auto theft in Fresno is asked to contact the auto theft team at 559-621-2228, email ccatt@fresno.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
