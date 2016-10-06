Squaw Valley suspected child molester arrested

Reedley Police booked Timmothy Walker, 30, into the Fresno County Jail on charges of child molestation on Wednesday.
Walker, of Squaw Valley, was charged with four felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.
A warrant was issued for Walker by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit based on reports from three girls who claimed Walker touched them on separate occasions.
The girls, who were middle school-aged at the time, said the incidents occurred at their Squaw Valley homes. The first occurred in August 2013, but the victim did not reported it till February 2014. In December 2015, two girls reported incidents that happened in the spring of 2012 and August 2012.
Officials believe there may be more victims who have not come forward and wish to speak to them.
Anyone with information about Walker is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
