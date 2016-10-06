89-year-old mom, 2 daughters held hostage in Fresno apartment

Three women were briefly taken hostage in a frightening home invasion robbery Thursday afternoon in east-central Fresno, police reported.
Neither the 89-year-old mother nor her two daughters, ages 66 and 60, were injured in the crime, but the criminals used the mother’s credit card shortly after fleeing the scene. Police are hunting two or three men in their 20s.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the incident took place just after noon as the women arrived home at their apartment near Cedar and Floradora avenues. The mother was first to arrive at the apartment, where she found the door slightly ajar. When she entered, she found that her property had been stacked near the door and one of the suspects grabbed her and took her wallet.
As the daughters came through the door, they, too, were taken captive and forced into a back bedroom where pillowcases were placed over their heads. The suspects then fled. The daughters followed a short time later and were able to see the suspects leave the parking lot in a Jeep.
The credit card was used as police began to arrive. Two of the suspects were dressed in sweatshirts, one gray and one black.
Comments