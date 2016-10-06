Police arrest man firing pistol near downtown Fresno

Fresno police arrested Will Ortiz, 20, Wednesday night on charges of firing a possibly stolen pistol in public and other charges near downtown Fresno.
Sgt. Steven Jaquez, said officers Ryan Stockdale and Michael Hernandez were near East Clark Street and North McKenzie Avenues about 9 p.m. when they heard gunshots. A witness pointed out the direction of the suspects and after following two the suspects in their car, Stockdale spotted tossing Ortiz over a fence. After subduing the suspect, officers found a loaded 9 mm Walther with the serial numbers removed. Ortiz was booked into Fresno County Jail on additional charges of resisting arrest and providing false information to officers.
Fresno police offer a $500 reward for information leading to arrests of felons armed with firearms. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
