Clovis Unified students said to be behind new social media threats

Two 12-year-old students are facing punishment after they were found to be responsible for social media threats targeting Clovis Unified schools, the Clovis Police Department said.
One 12-year-old allegedly posted under the name “Clovis Killer Clowns,” threatening to visit Clovis Unified Schools. The student was cited and released to parents, Clovis police said.
Police said the other 12-year-old made a threat on social media that was unrelated to the other student’s threat. After an investigation, he was counseled and will face administrative punishment, police said.
The new threats come after two Roosevelt High School students and two Kerman students were arrested after posting clown-related threats on social media accounts within days of each other. Another clown threat to “kill people” at Scandinavian Middle School is still being investigated, police said.
Clown sightings and social media threats involving clowns seem to be part of a nationwide prank, frustrating police.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
