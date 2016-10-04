Police: 17-year-old arrested after grabbing woman at Winco

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly grabbing a woman’s buttocks at a Winco in northwest Fresno, police said.
The woman was at the Winco on Oct. 1 when she felt someone grab her, and noticed a male running away from her when she turned around. She reported the incident to the store management and to the Fresno Police Department.
When detectives reviewed surveillance video at the store, they recognized the suspect from prior sexual battery incidents around the Fig Garden Loop area.
He had also been on misdemeanor probation for sexual battery and was involved in a similar incident in August, police said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
